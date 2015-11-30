Kids invited to submit ideas for new displays at the Holiday Festival of Lights

The Holiday Festival of Lights has begun and Charleston County Parks is encouraging kids in the Lowcountry to send in their suggestions on what they would like to see included in the light selections.



The Festival boasts over 750 light displays, featuring lights of all shapes, sizes and themes at James Island County Park.

Kids ages twelve and under can submit designs now through Jan. 4.



One original submission will be selected as a winner, and that child’s design will be considered inspiration for a new light display at the 2016 Holiday Festival of Lights.

The grand prize winner will receive a Super Splash Pass that provides season-long admission into the Whirlin’ Waters, Splash Zone, and Splash Island water parks for their 2016 seasons.

All entries must be received or postmarked by Jan. 4, 2016. For all contest rules and guidelines, see the entry form at www.CharlestonCountyParks.com



