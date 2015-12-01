Jamie Slager: 'I know my husband is not a murderer'

The wife of the former North Charleston Police Officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed man says she's convinced of his innocence.

In an interview published in The Daily Mail Online, Jamie Slager said she believes a jury will share her point of view when they see video the defense claims to show Walter Scott trying to taser her husband.

"The Scott family are upset and I get it that they lost somebody close to them," she said later in the interview, "but I know my husband is not a murderer."

Slager's defense says they'll use FBI-enhanced video footage they say shows Scott on top of Slager - proof, they say, that the officer feared for his life.

In the interview, Slager added that she felt her husband was treated unfairly.

"Other people have gotten out and gotten bond and had a chance to have a bit of normality before everything [the trial] happens," she said. "Mike cannot and who knows why? We haven't really gotten any reasons."

Authorities say Slager shot and killed Scott on April 4 after he fled from his vehicle during a traffic stop on Remount Road in North Charleston.

Michael Slager is in jail awaiting trial after cell phone video shot by a bystander surfaced in the days following Scott's death. The cell phone video showed Slager shooting Scott in the back as he ran from the officer.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.