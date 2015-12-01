USGA: 2019 U.S. Women's Open to be played in Charleston

USGA President Thomas O'Tool, Jr. announcing the organization's plan to hold the U.S. Women's Open in Charleston. (Photo Source: WCSC)

The United States Golf Association has selected the Country Club of Charleston to host the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open Championship.

USGA officials made the announcement at a Tuesday morning news conference held at the country club.

Officials say the Women's Open is scheduled for May 30 through June 2, 2019.

“We are thrilled to bring the 74th U.S. Women’s Open to the Country Club of Charleston after it served as such a superb venue for the 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur,” said Diana Murphy, USGA vice president and Championship Committee chairman. “The U.S. Women’s Open is the most sought-after title in women’s golf, and we are confident the course will test the players thoroughly as they compete for the honor of hoisting the Harton S. Semple Trophy in 2019.”

Among those at the news conference were the president of the United States Golf Association, the president of the Country Club of Charleston and Mayor Joe Riley.

The U.S. Women's Open is the oldest of the LPGA Tour's five major championships. The 2016 edition will be played from at CoredValle Golf Resort in San Martina, California.

The Country Club of Charleston is no stranger to hosting events. They host three amateur events annually: the men's Azalea Invitational, which dates back to 1946, the men's Senior Azalea and the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea.

