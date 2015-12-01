Deputies searching for missing Georgetown Co. woman

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from the Greentown Community.

According to a news release, Clementine Byrd, 73, was last seen at a neighbor's house Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Byrd is described as a black female standing at 5’03.” She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with multiple colors, burgundy pants, a reddish-brown wig, and glasses.

Deputies say Byrd’s 2009 Toyota Camry was found at the North End of Pawleys Island Monday morning by someone walking on the beach.

The Georgetown Sheriff's Office, Midway Fire Rescue and the Pawley's Island Police Department are actively searching Pawley's Island for Byrd, according to Georgetown County Sheriff's spokesperson Carrie Weaver.

Anyone who knows of Mrs. Byrd’s whereabouts or has any information regarding her is urged to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip, Just text the word “GCSOTIP” to 274637 and your message from any text enabled cell phone. This service is for crime tips ONLY not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress call 911.

