Police: Motorcycle found in marsh was from earlier accident

Authorities called to the scene of a motorcycle spotted in the marsh near the James Island Connector say they have spoken with its owner, ruling out the possibility of a missing person.

Responders with the Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to the area at 9:17 a.m. after someone reported seeing a motorcycle near the Connector and Harbor View Road.

A caller notified dispatchers after seeing a breaking news alert that a friend of theirs was in an accident on Friday but was unable to get the motorcycle out of the marsh at the time, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

First responders checked out the area as a precaution to make sure no one was trapped in the marsh. Authorities later spoke with the owner of the motorcycle and confirmed there was no missing person from the crash.

