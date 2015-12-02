Victim in fatal County Line Road crash identified

The victim in a fatal accident reported in Cross Wednesday morning has been identified.

Tydriequz Johnson, 22, was traveling on County Line Road in Berkeley County at 7 a.m. when he struck a dump truck head-on and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

Johnson was entrapped in his car and was removed by the fire department, Salisbury said. He was wearing his seat belt, according to investigators.

Salisbury said the dump truck driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident was investigated by the Berkeley County Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

