Quantcast

Traffic moving Don Holt Bridge following an accident - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Traffic moving Don Holt Bridge following an accident

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Traffic is moving on I-526 West near the Don Holt Bridge after an accident Wednesday morning.

One lane was blocked as officials responded to the crash which happened one mile east of the exit to Virginia Avenue. 

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident was called in at 8:57 a.m.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly