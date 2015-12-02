Area of King Street in downtown Charleston closed after firefighters extinguish blaze

Firefighters extinguished a blaze near King and Line streets in downtown Charleston, officials say.

According to a representative with the Charleston Fire Department, King Street is closed between Line and Carolina streets, and Line street is closed between Meeting Street and Saint Phillip as responders work the incident.

The Charleston Fire Department's Twitter account states the fire was contained to the first floor.

Units were alerted to the fire at 11:27 a.m.

It was under control at 11:40 a.m.

