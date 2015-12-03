Quantcast

Traffic moving on North Rhett Avenue following three-car accident

Traffic is moving on North Rhett Avenue in North Charleston after a three-car accident Thursday morning. 

Officials said North Rhett was blocked at Sumner Avenue near the entrance to I-526 around 6 a.m.  

The road has since been reopened. 

