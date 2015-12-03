USGS: Magnitude 1.0 earthquake reported near Summerville Thursday

The site of the earthquake Thursday morning (Photo Source: USGS)

The United States Geological Survey's Earthquake Hazards program reported a 1.0-magnitude earthquake in Dorchester County early Thursday morning.

According to the program's website, the earthquake occurred at 12:02 a.m. near Summerville.

A magnitude 1.0 earthquake is not felt, except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, the organization's website says.

Charleston and surrounding areas were devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in 1886.

