Court documents: SLED agent fired over Facebook comment on Slager prosecution

Court documents filed Thursday allege an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was terminated in August after posting negative comments about the prosecution in the case against Michael Slager.

Filed by attorney Andrew Savage, the court documents ask for all records pertaining to the investigation of former SLED agent Almon M. Brown, a primary investigator in the Slager Case.

The documents state Brown received a hand-delivered letter of termination from SLED, signed by chief Mark Keel and dated Aug. 12.

According to the documents, the note read:

On July, 8, 2015, you acted improperly when you posted information on Facebook about a pending homicide case. You posted comments to another individual’s Facebook page which was open to the public. The Facebook posting included a news article that referenced the subject and victim of the case. You made negative comments about the strength of the prosecution’s case, implying that it was a flawed case.

In addition to documents related to Brown’s firing, attorneys acting on behalf of Slager reiterated their request for information they say they previously requested in discovery motions filed on April 10, May 7, June 19, July 10, August 3, August 14, Sept. 2, and Sept. 29, 2015 but have not received.

Slager has been in jail since he was arrested and charged with murder in the April 4 shooting of Walter Scott. Slager is expected in court Friday morning for a status conference on his case.

