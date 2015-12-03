CPD investigating after W. Ashley shooting sends one to the hospital

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of William Kennerty Drive.

The incident prompted a code yellow lockdown at West Ashley Middle School which is near the area of the shooting.

CPD officials said the victim was shot in the buttocks inside an apartment.

The victim was then taken to MUSC, and authorities say the injury appears to be non-life threatening. Police had earlier reported the victim had been shot in the leg.

The emergency call for the shooting came in at 12:21 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

K-9 units were seen assisting law enforcement with the investigation.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.