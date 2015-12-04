FEMA offering advice on preventing flood damage

As South Carolina rebuilds after the flood event in October, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is teaming up with local home improvement stores to provide information on making homes stronger and safer, a news release says.

According to the release, FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand to answer questions and offer home improvement tips to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters.

Advisers will be available at the following locations from Dec. 4 through Dec. 8. at the following locations:

Home Depot located at 7554 Northwood Blvd. in Charleston (Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Monday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Lowe’s located at 2896 North Road Highway 178 in Orangeburg (Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Monday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Home Depot located at 190 Maymeade Drive in Summerville (Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Monday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

The release says the advisers will also have free reference booklets in English and Spanish on protecting your home from flood damage.

More information about strengthening property can be found at fema.gov/what-mitigation.

