Deputies: Woman charged with DUI after driving toward Biden's motorcade

Charleston County deputies say a Citadel Professor is behind bars after driving on I-26 while the interstate was closed to Vice President Biden's motorcade Thursday.

Biden was traveling to downtown Charleston to attend an event honoring mayor Joe Riley.

The incident started at 8:51 p.m. Deputies say a woman later identified as Catherine Burton refused to stop when they tried to pull her over and instead continued to travel toward the motorcade, even driving around a North Charleston police car that was blocking an exit ramp to Cosgrove Avenue.

According to an incident report, the suspect continued to the intersection of Azalea Drive and Meridian Road where she stopped the vehicle on the grass shoulder, but started driving again just as deputies were about to conduct a felony car stop.

The report says the suspect bypassed stop sticks in the area of King Street Extension and Hackermann Drive, drove onto Summerville Avenue and stopped at the dead end.

Deputies say she tried to make a U-turn when as deputies were preparing for a second attempt at a felony car stop, and drove head on toward the deputies.

According to the report, the suspect had to stop because the road was blocked by several police cars.

Deputies were able to conduct a felony car stop at that point. While detaining the suspect, a responding deputy noticed she smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.

She refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to the report, but admitted to having several beers at a restaurant before driving and felt her level of impairment was a "3 or 4" on a scale of ten.

She told deputies she got onto I-26 westbound at King Street and didn't see law enforcement blocking the roadway.

When asked why she didn't stop, the suspect said she saw the police cars but didn't think they were for her.

She was charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop for blue lights.

Her bond has not yet been set.

