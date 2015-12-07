Quantcast

Officials to discuss gun violence at site of Charleston church shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

This morning, Mayor Joe Riley, Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen and others with gather in the room where nine people were killed at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston. 

The deadly shooting happened nearly six months ago.

City officials will reflect on gun violence and announce plans to tackle the crisis across South Carolina.

That meeting is set for 11:00 a.m. this morning. 

