USS Yorktown memorial ceremony honoring those lost at Pearl Harbor

It was 74 years ago today when mothers and fathers from across the Lowcountry learned the news of their loss.

Twenty-five men from our state were killed during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, and today their names will be read.

The Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony will honor not only those 25 men, but also the 2,400 Americans who were killed on this day in 1941.

The memorial service will also include a wreath laying, tolling of a bell and the traditional gun salute in memory of the fallen.

A handful of Pearl Harbor veterans are also expected to attend the ceremony and talk about that infamous day. Silver Star Recipient Colonel Robert Mastrion from the Marine Corps will be the featured speaker.

The service is organized by Mt. Pleasant VFW Post 10624. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. inside the theater aboard the USS Yorktown.

