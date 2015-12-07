Cyclist struck, killed in Orangeburg County

Quantcast

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

South Carolina Troopers say a car hit and killed a cyclist Saturday night. 

Troopers say the car and a bicycle were traveling on the same direction of Toney Bay Road in Holly Hill around 9 pm.

The biker died on the scene.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The victim's identity has not been released. 

