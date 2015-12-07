Tecklenburg announces formation of 2016 Inaugural Committee

Charleston mayor-elect John Tecklenburg announced the formation of his 2016 Charleston Inaugural Committee at a news conference Monday.

The committee will be co-chaired by Charleston businesswoman Anita Zucker and Attorney Wilbur E. Johnson, Managing Partner of Young Clement Rivers, LLP.

"Governing the city of Charleston is a special calling,” Wilbur Johnson said. “I think it's important for Mayor-elect Tecklenburg's administration to begin appropriately."

Johnson said the celebration will set the tone for the future, through community inclusion.

"This is meant to be a celebration for all of the people of Charleston and it will be a very inclusive event,” Anita Zucker said.

Gaillard Center Education Director Richard Jerue will serve as the Events Coordinator. Jerue said plans in the works include a Sunday of reflection at local churches as well as a family fun day at Hampton Park.

“On Saturday, we're hoping to have a series of events at Hampton Park,” Jerue said, adding the committee is still waiting on the permit to be finalized. “It'll be children activities. It'll be live music. It'll just be a free, open, festive event for the public,” Jerue said.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place Monday, January 11th at noon on the steps of City Hall, according to Jerue. “We’ll have more music,” Jerue said. “Music that probably hasn't been used in inaugurals before so it'll be pretty exciting.

He said at least one ticketed event at the Gaillard Center will follow the official ceremony.

"We probably haven't had a big inaugural bash in a long, long time,” Jerue said, “so we want this to be something the community will remember."

