Police release sketch of downtown Charleston attempted robbery suspect

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery.

The victim told officers she was leaving the parking lot of 66 Gadsden Street in downtown Charleston when she was shoved from behind by a male suspect. The incident happened on Nov. 28 at 3:00 p.m.

"She fell to the ground and the suspect began assaulting her while trying to take a backpack she was wearing," a representative said. "She kneed the suspect in the groin and he fled the area on foot."

The representative described the suspect as a white male in his 30’s with a husky build and shaggy brown hair.

According to the report, the suspect was wearing a black beanie cap and a red hooded sweatshirt with white letters on it.

Anyone with information can call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for on call CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

