One dead after shooting on Oakwood Avenue in North Charleston

One man is dead after a shooting on Oakwood Avenue in North Charleston Saturday, police say.

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim as 27-year-old John Quintez Daniels of North Charleston.

According to an incident report, officers were called to the 1000 block of Buist Ave. at 9:25 a.m. in reference of reports of two men shooting at each other.

When the first officer arrived, neighbors directed him to Oakwood Avenue, where he found a victim lying face down, bleeding and unresponsive. The responding officer said the victim had multiple gunshots on his person.

Officers found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special Revolver with a pink handle, a cell phone and 14 shell casings while searching the crime scene for evidence. The gun was later confirmed stolen.

The incident is being investigated.

