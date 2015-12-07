Quantcast

One dead after shooting on Oakwood Avenue in North Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

One dead after shooting on Oakwood Avenue in North Charleston

An early morning shooting has left one man dead. An early morning shooting has left one man dead.
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

One man is dead after a shooting on Oakwood Avenue in North Charleston Saturday, police say. 

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim as 27-year-old John Quintez Daniels of North Charleston. 

According to an incident report, officers were called to the 1000 block of Buist Ave. at 9:25 a.m. in reference of reports of two men shooting at each other.

When the first officer arrived, neighbors directed him to Oakwood Avenue, where he found a victim lying face down, bleeding and unresponsive. The responding officer said the victim had multiple gunshots on his person.

Officers found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special Revolver with a pink handle, a cell phone and 14 shell casings while searching the crime scene for evidence. The gun was later confirmed stolen.

The incident is being investigated.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly