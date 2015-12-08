Two residents displaced following North Charleston apartment fire

Two people have been displaced following an early morning fire at an apartment on Old Pine Circle in North Charleston on Tuesday.

"Firefighters from North Charleston Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the 3700 block of Old Pine Circle this morning, just before 1 a.m.," NCFD officials said.

Firefighters reported smoke showing from the apartment and forced open the front door.

"They found an active kitchen fire and quickly extinguished it," NCFD officials say."There was no one at home at the time of the fire."

According to fire officials, two residents were displaced and are being helped by family and friends.

No other damage was reported and there were no injuries. The fire was contained to the kitchen of the apartment with smoke damage throughout.

NCFD officials released the following information on kitchen fires.

The North Charleston Fire Department would like to remind residents that there are some simple tactics we can use to limit injury and damage due to kitchen fires. Given that cooking accounts for 44% of all reported fires in North Charleston, there are a few steps we can take to limit our risks.

Always ensure you have working smoke alarms through-out the home. At least one on each level and one outside each sleeping area. Ideally, one in every bedroom as well. Check them once a month to ensure they are working properly.

• Watch what you heat, meaning stay in the kitchen while you are cooking and pay attention to what is heating on the stove no matter if it is frying, grilling, or broiling. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn of the stove.

• If you are simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

• If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don't use the stove or stovetop.

• Keep everything that can catch fire-- oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains--away from the stovetop.

Keep a fire extinguisher, cookie sheet or lid handy in case a fire does break out. Remember to call 911, first, before attempting to extinguish the fire. If the fire is too big or has been burning for more than 30 seconds, abandon the structure and let firefighters extinguish the fire.

• You may place a cookie sheet over a burning pot or pour copious amounts of baking soda to smother a fire. NEVER pour salt, flour or sugar on a kitchen fire. These things will all burn and actually add fuel to the fire

NEVER attempt to fight a grease fire with water. As the water converts to steam the molecule sinks deeper into the grease while expanding exponentially. This causes a mini-volcanic affect spreading the fire. It can easily injure you and spread the fire at the same time.

-Ensure the burners are off when you finish cooking.

Remember you and your family are most important. If you are not ready, willing or able to fight the fire, evacuate the building and let firefighters extinguish the fire.

For more information go to https://youtu.be/FLxQDBLDwdE

