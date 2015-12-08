Funeral for former South Carolina senator to be held Tuesday in Summerville

Former South Carolina senator Russell "Randy Scott" passed away Saturday, according to Parks Funeral Home in Summerville.

According to his obituary, the 69 year old passed at his residence.

Scott's obituary says he was a Dorchester County Council member for 8 years and was a Senator for South Carolina for 4 years.

"He was also a member of the First Church of God," reads the obituary posted on the funeral home's website. "He was a licensed auctioneer, a Shriner, Mason and member of Toastmasters."

Scott was born on March 16, 1946 in Summerville. According to his obituary, he is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Amanda Scott of Summerville; two daughters, Lisa S. (Mickey) Morman of LaGrange, GA, Ronda (Wayne) Scott-Clifton of Moncks Corner, SC; two granddaughters, Courtney (Steven) Boggus and Haley Johnson, all of LaGrange, GA; 1 great-grandson, Caden Boggus; three sisters, Susie (Al) Bailey, Betty (Simeon) Abdon, Beverly Driggers, all of Summerville; and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held at Tuesday at the First Church of God, 10383 Highway 78, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Summerville Cemetery, the obituary says.

"Visitation will be held at Parks Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5 – 7 PM," it continues. "Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401."

