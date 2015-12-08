Mt. Pleasant Mayor addresses businesses with 2016 goals

An update to Mount Pleasant's Highway 41 will be the top priority for Mayor Linda Page in 2016.

"I'm not someone who's going to quibble over issues that I don't think are devastating to the town," she said at the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's "Business in your Backyard" event this morning. "It's an old, failing road. We had problems with the floods, particularly with the sea rise. It's just a problem we have to get fixed," Mayor Page said.

Thousands of cars hit Hwy 41 winding through Mt. Pleasant on a daily basis. Mayor Page says with that number set to grow in years to come it must be updated, extended and connected to other major arteries for a more efficient commute for city workers. Mayor Page asks Charleston County for a $30,000,000 minimum allotment for the project's expansion. The town of Mt. Pleasant would contribute nearly $400,000 to the initiative.

Mayor Page is expected to propose the referendum at the council meeting this evening. Council member Herbert Sass has previously heard the mayor's fight for Highway 41 and is willing to hear it in it's full entirety. "I think it's a good opportunity for us to work with the town to get highway 41 done," Sass said. "It's going to be about a 30 month planning period, just before a shovel gets done. I think it's a good opportunity for us to get this done as quickly as possible."

The event, which happens about a half-dozen times a year for Charleston business owners and investors to network and hear the status of their city, allowed for Page to look back at her tenure, while discussing the future of Mt. Pleasant. Many investors and business owners arrived to hear the status of Shem Creek developments. Page mostly commented on parking enforcements, stating she hopes businesses that develop there will allow the public to park in their structures after hours.

Page called today's address a series of important speeches she has planned for the city, before her state of the city address in January 2016.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.