Mobile mammography center offering free screenings in Walterboro Tuesday

A 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels is parked outside the Belk store in Walterboro to offer free mammogram screenings, a news release says.

According to the release, the bus will be parked outside the Belk store on 389 Bells Hwy until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Women aged 40 and over with no breast concerns, have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible for screening. They're asked to call 855-655-BMMC (2662) to schedule an appointment.

Women can also receive complimentary bra fittings afterward, the news release states.

"A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging will interpret the mammogram," the release reads. "Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician."

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.