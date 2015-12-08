Area of Woolfe Street in downtown Charleston closed as contractors work to secure leaning building

An area of Woolfe Street between Meeting and King Streets in downtown Charleston is closed as contractors work to stable a wall leaning out toward the road.

According to dispatch, the incident was originally called in at 11:17 a.m. as a possible structure collapse.

A representative with the Charleston Fire Department said later that there was no structure collapse.

Officials say the street will be blocked off until further notice.

