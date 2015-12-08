Police: Teen arrested at Donald Trump Pearl Harbor Day Rally

A teenager was arrested Monday at the Donald J. Trump Pearl Harbor Day Rally aboard the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, officials say.

According to an incident report, a 17-year-old ran from an area designated for protesters into an area for Trump supporters and back to his designated area around 8:20 p.m.

The incident report states the area designated for protesters was clearly marked with yellow tape.

The teen ran out of the protester area and headed toward Trump supporters for a second time after protesters cheered for him.

The incident report states the teen then ran into a Trump supporter and tried to antagonize him by bumping into him with his chest.

The teen was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault and battery after being taken to the hospital for an issue related to his blood sugar.

He is now out on a bond of $1,364.00.

