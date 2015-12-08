Police: Human remains found in wooded area in Hemingway

Officials with the Hemingway Police Department say they're investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area on Atlantic Avenue Monday.

According to a news release, a hunter called police when he found remains around 3:49 p.m.

Officials say the body was found decomposed beyond recognition.

According to the news release, Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison Mcknight declared the remains human.

They have been taken to MUSC for an autopsy.

"The investigation into this matter is ongoing," the news release states.

