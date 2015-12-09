Emergency responders treat kids to shopping spree in Colleton County

Seventeen children in Colleton County were treated to a shopping spree and lunch with emergency responders Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Selected by Colleton County DSS, the children were paired up with a Colleton County responder and given the chance to operate emergency equipment on their way to the Wal-Mart, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The annual event was sponsored by the Walterboro Police Department. Colleton County Fire-Rescue, Walterboro Fire Department, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Cottageville Police Department participated as well.

"Santa met everyone at Wal-Mart and spoke with the children," read a statement on Colleton County Fire-Rescue's website. "Each was provided with a $200 gift card to buy what they chose."

The children were given lunch at Burger King after the shopping spree.

"It was a rewarding event, with many happy children to help bring in the holiday spirit," the release says.

