CPD: Missing man last seen in West Ashley has been found safe

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC)

The Charleston Police Department says a missing man who was last seen last month has been found safe. 

Authorities announced on Wednesday that Clyde Douglas Rowe Jr. was found and is okay. 

Rowe was last seen in West Ashley on Thursday, Nov. 3.

