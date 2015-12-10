Firefighters: Fire on Spring Street may have been caused by homeless people trying to stay warm

Charleston firefighters responded to a structure fire they say may have been started by homeless people trying to stay warm Thursday morning.

Units with the Charleston Fire Department, Saint Andrews Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, and Charleston County EMS were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 130 block of Springs Street downtown Charleston, near Ashley Avenue at 1:20 a.m.

"It was determined that vagrants were staying in the structure prior to the fire and the cause may be related to their efforts to stay warm during the night," a news release says.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to call Deputy Fire Marshal Rick Anewalt at (843) 577-1687.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.