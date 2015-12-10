Quantcast

American Red Cross assists victims of West Ashley fire

American Red Cross assists victims of West Ashley fire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The American Red Cross says its volunteers have assisted six people whose West Ashley apartments were damaged in a fire last night.

According to the news release, the fire took place at Brighton Place on Orleans Road. The St. Andrews Fire Department responded to the blaze.

This is a developing story.

