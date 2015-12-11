Fire extinguished at older couple's home in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant fireghters extinguished a blaze at home on the 1200 block of Hidden Lakes Drive. (Photo Source: WCSC)

Firefighters extinguished a blaze on the 1200 block of Hidden Lakes Drive in Mount Pleasant Friday morning.

The incident was called in at 5:33 a.m.

Representatives for the fire department say an older couple lives in the home with their dogs. They naturally wake up at 4:30 a.m. and were drinking coffee when a fire broke out in another room.

Officials say an electrical issue caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.