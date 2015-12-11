Mt. Pleasant firefighters rescue puppy in early morning fire

An elderly Mt. Pleasant couple is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed one room and smoke damaged other parts of their home this morning.

The blaze forced Thelma Thompson and her husband, Ron, out of their Hidden Lakes home around 5:30 a.m.

“I looked in that front bedroom and there was fire in the corner. We were on the phone with the fire department and they came right away," Ron Thompson said.



Five firetrucks arrived just minutes after the call. Firefighters contained the fire quickly and everyone was accounted for, except for the couple’s four-month old Chihuahua mix, Monte.



“I thought he might be dead,” Thelma said.



And that's when firemen went back inside to search the smoke-filled home, not sure what they would find inside.



"After we knocked down most of the fire, they said the pet was still inside," firefighter Steven Bradley said. “He was a very scared little pooch. He just kind of curled up into a ball and luckily didn't take his fear out on me when I grabbed him.”



Firefighters say that all life is a priority to them. Whether it be the property, the people, or even puppy. "We consider them a part of our families. We'll do what we can to help them and to save them as much as we can," Thompson said.



It will take time for the Thompson's to move back into their home. But they say they're just happy they still have each other and their special four-legged friend. "I was really pleased they went to the extra mile to save our baby," Thompson said.

