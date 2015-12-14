Dorchester Co. Corner identifies pedestrian struck, killed on Ashley Phosphate Road

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has identified the woman struck and killed on Ashley Phosphate Road Sunday night as 47-year-old Trucella King.

Officials with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the incident happened at 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and Stratton Drive.

The representative says a car was traveling westbound on Ashley Phosphate when it veered to the right to avoid a person in its lane and hit both the pedestrian and another vehicle.

King, of North Charleston, was taken to the hospital where she later died of injuries sustained from the accident.

No one in either of the cars was injured.

Officials with Highway Patrol say they're still investigating.

