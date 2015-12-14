Lowcountry postal workers prep for busiest mailing day of the year

Monday marks the busiest mailing day of the year, and this year’s predicted mailing numbers are as huge as the packages themselves.

Postal workers are working seven days a week this holiday day season to deliver a record number of packages. The Postal Service hired temporary employees to help sort through packages and cars expected to go through Lowcountry post offices.

USPS predicts record numbers, which include 15.5 billion holiday cards and letters to be delivered. In addition, they are expected close to 600,000,000 packages to be delivered through New Years Eve.

But as fast as the holiday season came, the delivery deadline did too. Tuesday is the first deadline for standard mail, which is good for larger items because it should take between two and eight days for them to be delivered:

Dec. 19, is the last day to mail First Class mail.

Dec. 21, for Global Express guaranteed.

Dec. 23, is the last day to mail Priority Mail Express.

FedEx predicts it will move a record-breaking 317 million shipments between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. UPS forecasts a holiday delivery of more than 630 million packages, and their Black Friday to New Years Eve deliveries are up more than 10 percent from last year.

