People Magazine dubs Caitlyn the dog 'Best Survival Story of 2015'

Caitlyn the dog is being featured in a full-page spread in the December end of year issue of People Magazine, the Charleston Animal Society says.

The magazine dubbed Caitlyn's story the "Best Survival Story of 2015" in the 2015 Pet Awards, Hero Pets section. The issue is set to be released on Dec. 21.

"We all know she is a hero to many and a testament to what we as a community can do to save lives," said the Charleston Animal Society in a Facebook post. "We have received many emails and comments about how much she has been an inspiration for people in abusive situations and with scars! Her bravery in the face of such abuse and her beautiful scars have given many people hope for change in their own lives!"

The organization, South Carolina's largest animal rescue, credited their win as Charleston Magazine's Nonprofit of the Year 2015 to the dog's fans.

