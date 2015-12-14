NAACP calls for changes after $18 million CCSD budget shortfall

The Charleston branch of the NAACP made several demands Monday following an $18 million shortfall in the Charleston County School District budget.

The group called for the resignation of Charleston County Schools Board of Trustees Chair Cindy Bohn Coats and other board members to "clear the slate."

“We call upon Ms. Coates and other School Board member who want to do the right thing to clear the slate, resign from office and let the people go to the polls and have their say as to who should lead the Charleston County School District," Scott said.

Leaders with the civil rights organization also asked for the suspension of the department's former Chief Financial Officer Michael Bobby's severance package until a a forensic audit of the school's funds can be completed.

Bobby resigned on Nov. 16 in the wake of the shortfall.

“Should he be found responsible, then he should not be paid for messing things up before resigning,” Scott said.

The group voiced concerns that district employees may be fired to fix the shortfall. As a result, Charleston NAACP called for the district to suspend any actions to correct the budget shortfall, such as layoffs, until there is clarity on the reason for the deficit.

According to early statements by the board, the $18 million shortfall is the result of more than $8.7 million that was overspent in the 2014-15 budget, and the

overestimation of property tax revenue by $9.3 million.

