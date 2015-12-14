Quantcast

Two lanes closed as crews work accident on I-26, I-526 merge - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Two lanes closed as crews work accident on I-26, I-526 merge

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Two left lanes are closed on I-26 West at Exit 212C toward Mount Pleasant as responders work an accident.

The incident was called in at 12:00 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Use caution in the area. 

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly