Lockdown lifted at Mount Pleasant hospital after police investigate suspicious person call

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Police say a lockdown has been lifted at Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital after they investigated an earlier report of a person with a gun in the area.

Police say they searched the area and didn't find anyone with a weapon.

Officers cleared the scene at 7:12 a.m. 

