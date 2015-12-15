CCSO investigating shooting in Hollywood

Charleston County deputies are searching for a gunman who wounded a Hollywood man Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a call at 12:06 p.m. of shots fired in the 5600-block of Heyward Smalls Road, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson. Deputies learned the victim had been wounded in the leg and was driven to a nearby fire station by his mother. Charleston County dispatchers confirmed a shooting victim arrived at the St. Paul's Fire Station minutes after the shooting had been reported.

The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the assailant fled the scene on foot. No motive in the shooting has been established, according to Watson.

