Documents: Suspect out on bond during bank robbery attempt

One of the suspects accused of robbing a North Charleston bank and leading police on a chase Tuesday was released on bond after a burglary in March, according to his rap sheet.

The documents state 32-year-old Travis Randall Gillespie was charged with second degree burglary after an incident on March 11 and was also arrested for shoplifting on Dec. 1.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested Gillespie and and 27-year-old Tanner Hames Chechelashvili Tuesday afternoon after a robbery at the Citizens bank on Dorchester Road and a chase on I-26. Both are charged with entering a bank with intent to steal.

Gillespie is also charged with resisting arrest, while Chechelashvili faces an additional charge of failure to stop for blue lights.

Gillespie's bond hearing was not on the docket. Authorities said Gillespie had to be treated for a cut on his forearm after an apparent bite from a police dog.

A judge set bond for Chechelashvili at $225,000.

NCPD officials say shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to the First Citizens Bank at 5090 Dorchester Road in reference to a bank robbery.

"According to employees, a male suspect entered the bank and presented the teller with a note demanding money," NCPD officials say."The teller provided the suspect with an undetermined amount of money. The suspect fled the bank towards Montague Ave."

Officers then received information of a possible suspect in the area of the Mobil gas station at 2941 W. Montague Ave. Officers reported locating a maroon Jeep being driven by a female and the male suspect inside.

According to police, officers attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon deployed "stop-sticks" to deflate the tires of a bank robbery suspect's vehicle, according to a tweet from the department.

Sheriff Cannon deployed his stop-sticks to deflate bank robbery suspect's vehicle tires #chsnews pic.twitter.com/YtZ1yOVvXs — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) December 15, 2015

The vehicle traveled on I-26 eastbound and drove off the interstate through a fence and onto Ranger Dr.," NCPD officials say."The suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot."

Authorities say a CCSO K-9 apprehended the male suspect and the female was taken into custody by responding officers.

NCPD says Gillespie was transported to a medical facility at Tanger Outlet to be treated for lacerations to his right forearm from the K-9 apprehension.

SCDOT cameras showed a heavy police presence on I-26 Eastbound near Montague Avenue and the right lane of the roadway was closed for a time.

According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 12:22 p.m. North Charleston Police also responded with the help of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

