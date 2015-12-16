Coroner identifies 80-year-old killed in crash during police pursuit

An 80-year-old man died Tuesday after the car in which he was a passenger was struck during a police chase.

Ceasar Weldon died at 9:52 p.m. at MUSC from blunt trauma injuries he suffered in a motor vehicle accident, according to Charleston County Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on the King Street Extension, O'Neal said.

On Tuesday afternoon, North Charleston police officers searching for a wanted individual, Casey Mack, and spotted a vehicle the suspect was known to drive.

Police say the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for blue lights, at which point a pursuit ensued.

At one point, the driver accelerated southbound on to Rivers Avenue to the King Street Extension where he sideswiped a Hyundai Elantra and a Chevrolet Malibu.

According to reports, it then collided with a Ford pickup truck. Weldon was a passenger in the pickup truck, authorities say. The other passengers inside the truck were taken to an area hospital.

NCPD officials say Mack and a passenger in the suspect's vehicle were taken to MUSC for their injuries.

