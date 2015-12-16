Firefighters: No injuries reported in Ashley River Rd. apartment complex fire

Firefighters say there were no injuries Wednesday in a fire at an apartment complex on at 1385 of Ashley River Road.

Officials say one apartment sustained fire damage while three others sustained water and smoke damage.

The fire, which was reported shortly before 1 p.m. displaced 10 people.

Previously known as the St. Andrews Gardens Apartments, the complex was recently renamed the Palmilla apartments.

The Charleston, North Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments responded along with Charleston County EMS and Charleston Police.

