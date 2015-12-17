Marking six months since the shooting at Mother Emanuel

Today marks six months since nine members at Emanuel AME Church were gunned down.

The Reverend Clementa Pinckney, Cynthia Hurd, Reverend Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Tywanza Sanders, DePayne Middleton Doctor, Ethel Lance, the Reverend Daniel Simmons, Susie Jackson and Myra Thompson were all enjoying bible study at the church on June 17 when the unthinkable happened.

Officials say Dylann Roof shot multiple rounds and killed the nine churchgoers who welcomed him when he joined the bible study.

He told police he wanted to start a race war.

Five survivors escaped the scene of horror that night. Today they mourn, but forgive Roof.

He was captured in North Carolina the day after the attack and was brought back to South Carolina.

Law enforcement officials say he admitted to the killings. He's being held without bond on the murder charges in solitary confinement at the Charleston County Jail.

Roof initially was charged by the state with nine counts of murder and one count of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On the Federal side, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch charged Roof with 33 counts and hate crime charges.

Roof has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

A South Carolina judge has set a July 11, 2016, as the date for state charges against Roof.

A date for the federal trial has not been set.

If he's found guilty of the federal charges, Roof faces life imprisonment or the death penalty, but federal prosecutors said they haven't decided on whether to seek the death penalty.

