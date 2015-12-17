TUNE IN NOW: Today marks six months since the shootings at Mother Emanuel. We take a look back this morning.

Here our our top stories this morning. Catch these and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Today marks six months since the shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME Church
Dylann Roof told police he wanted to start a race war when he walked into Mother Emanuel AME Church six months ago, fired multiple rounds and killed nine churchgoers, sending shock waves around the nation. Read more.
2. The man charged with trying to rob a North Charleston bank while a cop was inside will be in bond court today
An attempt to rob the same North Charleston bank that had been robbed on Tuesday was interrupted by a detective who was inside the bank at the time.
3. Also, learn everything you need to know about today's weather and traffic
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
A two-year investigation that targeted 28 suspects led to the arrests of all but one of them, the recovery of weapons and multiple drug charges.More >>
