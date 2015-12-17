TUNE IN NOW: Today marks six months since the shootings at Mother Emanuel. We take a look back this morning.

Here our our top stories this morning. Catch these and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. Today marks six months since the shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME Church

Dylann Roof told police he wanted to start a race war when he walked into Mother Emanuel AME Church six months ago, fired multiple rounds and killed nine churchgoers, sending shock waves around the nation. Read more.

2. The man charged with trying to rob a North Charleston bank while a cop was inside will be in bond court today

An attempt to rob the same North Charleston bank that had been robbed on Tuesday was interrupted by a detective who was inside the bank at the time.

3. Also, learn everything you need to know about today's weather and traffic before you head out the door this morning.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.