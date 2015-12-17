Water main repaired on Royle Road; 37 customers remain under boil water advisory

Berkeley County officials announced Thursday afternoon that crews have repaired a damaged water main on Royle Road.

However, 37 customers in the area remain under a boil water advisory until the samples are processed by the lab.

"Berkeley County Water and Sanitation expects the results to be known around noon tomorrow," Berkeley County officials said."The over 43,000 other Berkeley County Water and Sanitation customers are not under a boil water advisory."

Those affected by the water advisory will be notified by Berkeley County Water and Sanitation when the advisory has been lifted.

Officials say say some customers in the surrounding areas had experienced low-water pressure for a short period of time while crews worked to isolate the problem. Pressure for those customers has since returned to normal.

