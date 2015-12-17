'Star Wars fever' at the South Carolina Aquarium

Even the animals at the South Carolina Aquarium are exited about the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Officials at the aquarium released photos of Star Wars themed activities they organized for their animals.

They say treats were hidden in Star Wars themed items and placed near the animals. They had to use their skills to get the special snacks.

"Enrichment is a key part of the animal care program at the South Carolina Aquarium," reads a release sent to news media.

The release says treats such as food puzzles and toys challenge the animals and helps them maintain a level activity that’s similar to their natural behavior in the wild.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.