Family, friends, students to honor former Wando principal's legacy

Family, friends, students, faculty and staff are honoring the life and legacy of longtime Wando High School Principal Lucy Beckham on Saturday.

Beckham died unexpectedly on Sunday. Wando High School will hold a special memorial in remembrance of her life.

The memorial will be Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wando High.

Funeral services Saturday are open to the public and will be held at Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Her burial will be private.

The 66-year-old was principal of Wando High for over a decade.

She helped lead the initiative to build the new Wando campus students enjoy today.

At the time of her death she was no longer acting principal, but held a role created just for her by the school district.

She was named Secondary Principal of the year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators in 2009.

She was also named High School Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals in 2010.

