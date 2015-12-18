St. George Police: Man shot dead in his home Friday

The St. George Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in his Abbott Street home.

The Dorchester County Coroner says 36-year-old Lelangel Holmes died of a gunshot wound.

Officials say around 1:00 a.m. Friday, an unknown assailant entered the home Holmes shared with his grandmother, fired shots and fled through the front door.

Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled at MUSC Friday morning for further investigation.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office assisted the St. George Police Department in their response.

