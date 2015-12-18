Shoppers invited to the Bohemian Bull Holiday Market Sunday

The Bohemian Bull is inviting guests to get any last-minute gift shopping done at their holiday market Sunday.

According to a news release, ten local artists and vendors will be selling unique items such as hand-crafted art, clothing, paintings and more. The event will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Bohemian Bull will also serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the Holiday Market, Bohemian Bull will show How The Grinch Stole Christmas in their Beer Garden starting at 5:30 pm.

The news release says guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs for some holiday cheer. They can also enjoy s'mores and hot chocolate for $1 during the movie.

